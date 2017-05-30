WATCH: Mayoral reception to welcome hatching of chicks at Limerick school

SEVERAL little newborn chicks received a warm Mayoral reception at Our Lady Queen of Peace primary school in Limerick city this Tuesday morning.

For four weeks, Andrew Daly's 4th class pupils have been hatching a plan to incubate more than 20 chicken eggs and monitor them until they came out of their shell.

And the kids weren't winging it. With the help of Mr Daly's expertise, the pupils were able to incubate the eggs, at 37.5 degrees, in a scientific incubator and were able to perfectly time the date of their hatching.

In one of his final school visits as Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Kieran O'Hanlon arrived into the classroom, intrigued by the kids' clever project.

When posing for a photo, the Limerick Leader was egging on the Mayor to hold a chick. He replied, but not cockily, "That's no bother. I used to rear them, sure!"

"You have to hold a chicken now, Mayor."

"That's no bother, I used to rear them, sure." @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/qOUyCLuc3Q — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) May 30, 2017

Principal Michael Ryan described it is as a "fantastic project.

"There is big credit to the teacher, and to the children who looked after them," he said.

"It was a nice project, especially in the spring time, and it also teaches the children about how the young are born, too. And there was huge excitement from the children every morning, waiting for the eggs to hatch."