WATCH: Limerick businessman Denis Brosnan discusses Brexit

LIMERICK businessman Denis Brosnan has offered insight into his own career and looked at the implications of Brexit in a new video.

The the multi-millionaire former chair of the Kerry Group, one of Ireland's leading businessmen, has said that "no one yet knows" what the implications of Brexit will be, but has advised companies dependent on UK markets to start exploring business streams elsewhere.

Mr Brosnan is now the chairman of the Limerick Twenty Thirty DAC company, which is wholly owned by the local authority, to drive investment, development and job creation.

Answering questions for a short video shot at the recent inaugural Limerick Chamber Regional Leaders’ Programme event, Mr Brosnan was in reflective mood as he also shared advice to start-ups, discussed had the greatest influence on him and how one of the most important pieces of advice he got was to get "good sleep".

The event was the launch of the Leaders’ Programme in partnership with Dell EMC and UL. It will see five leadership talks delivered by regional and national business people to 150 participants signed up to the programme.

In between the bi-monthly leadership talks, the 150 participants will participate in smaller groups with a mentor, who will be a senior leader from the region who will work with them to develop their leadership skills.

Each group will receive a new mentor every two months, ensuring that they are exposed to many different leadership styles drawn for a broad range of sectors.