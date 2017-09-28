#LimerickPoll: Who do you think should win U-21 hurler of the year?

Donn O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Email:

donn.osullivan@limerickleader.ie

Limerick U-21s celebrate following their All Ireland success, but who will win hurler of the year?

Limerick U-21s celebrate following their All Ireland success, but who will win hurler of the year?

Limerick's Peter Casey

Kilkenny's Conor Delaney

Limerick's Sean Finn

Limerick's Aaron Gillane

Limerick's Kyle Hayes

THIRTEEN stars of Limerick’s All Ireland U-21 hurling title win dominate a list of 45 players in the running to be chosen as part of the 2017 U-21 Team of the Year.

The U-21 ‘All Star’ short-list was revealed this Wednesday afternoon by championship sponsors; Bord Gais Energy.

The final selection will be revealed on Monday October 2.

On top of the Team of the Year nominations, it’s almost a clean sweep for Limerick in the Player of the Year category, with four out of five nominees – Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey and Sean Finn, joined by Kilkenny’s Conor Delaney.

Here is your chance to vote for who you think should win the U-21 POTY 

Our Poll will close Monday morning, October 2, ahead of the official announcement 