LimerickPoll: Who do you think should win U-21 hurler of the year?

THIRTEEN stars of Limerick’s All Ireland U-21 hurling title win dominate a list of 45 players in the running to be chosen as part of the 2017 U-21 Team of the Year.

The U-21 ‘All Star’ short-list was revealed this Wednesday afternoon by championship sponsors; Bord Gais Energy.

The final selection will be revealed on Monday October 2.

On top of the Team of the Year nominations, it’s almost a clean sweep for Limerick in the Player of the Year category, with four out of five nominees – Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey and Sean Finn, joined by Kilkenny’s Conor Delaney.

Here is your chance to vote for who you think should win the U-21 POTY

Our Poll will close Monday morning, October 2, ahead of the official announcement