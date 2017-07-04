#LimerickPoll: Vote for Limerick's best pint of Guinness

Tell us which pub across the city and county serves the best pint

Alan Owens

Reporter:



Anna Moore’s, Doon

Bobby Byrnes, O’Connell Avenue

Bradshaws, Castleconnell

Brendan O’Briens, Roches Street

Buckleys Bar, Doon

Charlie Malone’s, Wolfe Tone Street

Clancy’s Bar and Lounge, Pallaskenry

Curragower, Clancy Strand

Currans of the Ferrybridge, Clarina

Dolan’s, Dock Road

Fennessys, New Street

Flannery’s Bar, Wickham Street

Flannery’s Bar, Shannon Street

Guerins, Castleconnell

JJ Bowles, Thomondgate

Kelleher's, Kilfinane

Mary Howard’s, Bruff

Moore’s Pub, Doon

Mother Macs, High Street

Munster Fair Tavern, Mulgrave Street

Myles Breens, Shannon Street

Nancy Blakes, Denmark Street

O’Shea’s Pub, Ballysimon

P.A Martin, Sarsfield Street

Pa McGrath’s, Boher

Pat Collins’, Adare

Phil Flannery’s Bar, Denmark Street

Portleys, Broad Street

Rashers, Upper Gerald Griffin Street

Souths, O’Connell Avenue

Squire McGuires, Lower Cecil Street

The A1 Bar, Clare Street

The Black Swan, Annacotty

The Glen Tavern, Lower Glentworth Street

The Hurlers Bar, Castletroy

The Locke, George's Quay

The Office Bar, Carr Street

The Old Quarter, Little Ellen Street

The Red Deer, Pallasgreen

The Red Hen, Patrick Street

The Seven Sisters, Kildimo

The Silver Dollar, Newcastle West

The Still House, Thomas Street

The Swans Bar, Grange

The Thatch Bar, Askeaton

The Thatch Bar, Castleroberts, Adare

The Windmill Bar, Henry Street

The Woodfield House Hotel, Ennis Road

Tom Collins, Cecil Street

Uncle Tom’s, Pallasgreen

Whelan’s Bar, Newcastle West

THE nominations are in, the pints of Guinness have been poured and are preparing to settle - and now it is down to you to vote for the finest!

After a simply remarkable reaction to the Limerick Leader’s call-out for the pubs that serve the best pint in Limerick, we have whittled your entries down to a longlist for our #LimerickPoll.

There were hundreds of entries across email, Facebook and Twitter, showing that Limerick’s pub culture is alive and well across the city and county.

Unfortunately, we simply could not feature them all in this poll, so we imposed a number of restrictions - limiting the poll to commercial pubs and not local clubs or community halls, and then only those that were nominated a number of times by you, the readers.

This produced a list of 51 pubs - all renowned for their creamy, tasty pint of Guinness, one known to be distinctively dark, with a rich creamy head that is enjoyed by connoisseurs across Limerick and the world over. Of course, the best pint is subjective, so it is down to you to decide what criteria it must meet, simply pick your favourite of the 51 pubs listed above.

The Leader’s #LimerickPoll will run until lunchtime on Friday - 1pm on the button - so get voting now!