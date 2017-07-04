#LimerickPoll: Vote for Limerick's best pint of Guinness
Tell us which pub across the city and county serves the best pint
Limerick Poll: Tell us which pub across the city and county serves the best pint
Anna Moore’s, Doon
Bobby Byrnes, O’Connell Avenue
Bradshaws, Castleconnell
Brendan O’Briens, Roches Street
Buckleys Bar, Doon
Charlie Malone’s, Wolfe Tone Street
Clancy’s Bar and Lounge, Pallaskenry
Curragower, Clancy Strand
Currans of the Ferrybridge, Clarina
Dolan’s, Dock Road
Fennessys, New Street
Flannery’s Bar, Wickham Street
Flannery’s Bar, Shannon Street
Guerins, Castleconnell
JJ Bowles, Thomondgate
Kelleher's, Kilfinane
Mary Howard’s, Bruff
Moore’s Pub, Doon
Mother Macs, High Street
Munster Fair Tavern, Mulgrave Street
Myles Breens, Shannon Street
Nancy Blakes, Denmark Street
O’Shea’s Pub, Ballysimon
P.A Martin, Sarsfield Street
Pa McGrath’s, Boher
Pat Collins’, Adare
Phil Flannery’s Bar, Denmark Street
Portleys, Broad Street
Rashers, Upper Gerald Griffin Street
Souths, O’Connell Avenue
Squire McGuires, Lower Cecil Street
The A1 Bar, Clare Street
The Black Swan, Annacotty
The Glen Tavern, Lower Glentworth Street
The Hurlers Bar, Castletroy
The Locke, George's Quay
The Office Bar, Carr Street
The Old Quarter, Little Ellen Street
The Red Deer, Pallasgreen
The Red Hen, Patrick Street
The Seven Sisters, Kildimo
The Silver Dollar, Newcastle West
The Still House, Thomas Street
The Swans Bar, Grange
The Thatch Bar, Askeaton
The Thatch Bar, Castleroberts, Adare
The Windmill Bar, Henry Street
The Woodfield House Hotel, Ennis Road
Tom Collins, Cecil Street
Uncle Tom’s, Pallasgreen
Whelan’s Bar, Newcastle West
THE nominations are in, the pints of Guinness have been poured and are preparing to settle - and now it is down to you to vote for the finest!
After a simply remarkable reaction to the Limerick Leader’s call-out for the pubs that serve the best pint in Limerick, we have whittled your entries down to a longlist for our #LimerickPoll.
There were hundreds of entries across email, Facebook and Twitter, showing that Limerick’s pub culture is alive and well across the city and county.
Unfortunately, we simply could not feature them all in this poll, so we imposed a number of restrictions - limiting the poll to commercial pubs and not local clubs or community halls, and then only those that were nominated a number of times by you, the readers.
This produced a list of 51 pubs - all renowned for their creamy, tasty pint of Guinness, one known to be distinctively dark, with a rich creamy head that is enjoyed by connoisseurs across Limerick and the world over. Of course, the best pint is subjective, so it is down to you to decide what criteria it must meet, simply pick your favourite of the 51 pubs listed above.
The Leader’s #LimerickPoll will run until lunchtime on Friday - 1pm on the button - so get voting now!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on