LimerickPoll: Vote for Limerick's best pint of Guinness

THE nominations are in, the pints of Guinness have been poured and are preparing to settle - and now it is down to you to vote for the finest!

After a simply remarkable reaction to the Limerick Leader’s call-out for the pubs that serve the best pint in Limerick, we have whittled your entries down to a longlist for our #LimerickPoll.

There were hundreds of entries across email, Facebook and Twitter, showing that Limerick’s pub culture is alive and well across the city and county.

Unfortunately, we simply could not feature them all in this poll, so we imposed a number of restrictions - limiting the poll to commercial pubs and not local clubs or community halls, and then only those that were nominated a number of times by you, the readers.

This produced a list of 51 pubs - all renowned for their creamy, tasty pint of Guinness, one known to be distinctively dark, with a rich creamy head that is enjoyed by connoisseurs across Limerick and the world over. Of course, the best pint is subjective, so it is down to you to decide what criteria it must meet, simply pick your favourite of the 51 pubs listed above.

The Leader’s #LimerickPoll will run until lunchtime on Friday - 1pm on the button - so get voting now!