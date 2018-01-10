Limerick-based Irish Chamber Orchestra and Jörg Widmann return in 2018

THE Irish Chamber Orchestra has unveiled a busy schedule for 2018, with concerts in Limerick and further afield, directed by principal conductor Jörg Widmann.

The ICO, resident at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance in UL, kickstarts its Spring Season 2018 with concerts in Limerick, Dublin and Leverkusen, Germany in February, directed by Widmann.

In March, Limerick audiences will have a chance to preview the ICO’s programme for Heidelberg, marking the third year of the ICO’s residency at the Frühling Festival.

Widmann will welcome world-renowned Russian pianist, Elisabeth Leonskaja, to the UCH on March 22.

Prior to that, and first up for the UL-based orchestra, is the St Mary’s Cathedral show on Thursday, February 15, featuring Diego Chenna and Fidget Feet Aerial Dance.

In May, the orchestra is back on the road with a regional tour visiting venues in Limerick, Kilkee and more.

See www.irishchamberorchestra.com for more details.