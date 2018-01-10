Comedian Danny O'Brien brings his RaconTour to Dolan's in Limerick

COMEDIAN Danny O’Brien comes to Dolan’s for a show on January 12 as part of his RaconTour.

The award-winning comic returns with his most adventurous and unique solo show to date.

O’Brien was handpicked to perform as part of the iconic “Best of The Edinburgh Fest” show in Australia.

After inheriting a broken-down, unreliable, older-than- he-is motorcycle, Danny decided to take to the road on a comedic expedition.

Come hear the story of this RaconTour- in all its glory, failures and triumphs alike.

See www.dolans.ie for more details.