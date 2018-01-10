Sold out signs go up for Limerick show in aid of Mental Health

Host of local musicians lined-up, plus 'special guests', for gig in aid of Pieta House and Suicide Watch

Emma Langford is among the local musicians performing at Metis Music for Mental Health in Dolan’s this Friday night

SOME of Limerick’s finest musical talent will take to the stage in aid of two local charities this weekend.

The Metis Music for Mental Health show is intended as a night of musical enjoyment and reflection, while raising funds for Pieta House and Limerick Suicide Watch.

It takes place this Friday night in Dolan’s Warehouse and is already sold-out.

Musicians Emma Langford, Nile St James and Aoife McLoughlin, plus bands Fox Jaw and Stray Saints and some “surprise special guests” that you will not want to miss, are all due to perform at the Warehouse show.

All of the artists are appearing free of charge, with 100% of ticket sales going to the local charities.

It is being backed by Metis Ireland financial planners, who have an office in the city.

See www.dolans.ie for more.