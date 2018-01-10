Sold out signs go up for Limerick show in aid of Mental Health

SOME of Limerick’s finest musical talent will take to the stage in aid of two local charities this weekend.

The Metis Music for Mental Health show is intended as a night of musical enjoyment and reflection, while raising funds for Pieta House and Limerick Suicide Watch.

It takes place this Friday night in Dolan’s Warehouse and is already sold-out.

Musicians Emma Langford, Nile St James and Aoife McLoughlin, plus bands Fox Jaw and Stray Saints and some “surprise special guests” that you will not want to miss, are all due to perform at the Warehouse show.

All of the artists are appearing free of charge, with 100% of ticket sales going to the local charities.

It is being backed by Metis Ireland financial planners, who have an office in the city.

We are delighted to announce that #MetisMusicForMentalHealth is now SOLD OUT. Thank you to everyone who has purchased tickets that will benefit @Limericksuicid2 and @PietaHouse Its going to a great night for two very worthy causes. pic.twitter.com/7iRuIxTtxd — Metis Ireland (@MetisIreland) January 8, 2018

Fantastic! Huge congrats to @karldaly1 & all the team @MetisIreland. An early contender for gig of the year! #MetisMusicForMentalHealth — Dolans Pub Limerick (@mydolans) January 8, 2018

See www.dolans.ie for more.