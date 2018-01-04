Knockaderry gets into shape for Lip Sync Battle

THIS Friday night, the search for a star begins in earnest in Knockaderry and Clouncagh when all 14 teams in the parish’s Lip Sync Battle turn up for the first rehearsals.

And between then and the Lip Sync Battle itself on February 24, each team will be working and rehearsing hard in a bid to claim the top prize.

All 14 teams are drawn from the parish or have strong local connections, according to Orla Ambrose who is secretary of the Knockaderry Clouncagh Camogie Club. The Lip Sync Battle is a joint fund-raising venture between the camogie club and the local GAA club, Ms Ambrose explained.

Each club needs funds for running expenses but money raised will also go towards a capital development fund.

“The immediate aim is getting the pitch sanded, with maybe additional drainage and that is going to cost a lot of money,” Ger Corkery, GAA secretary explained.

“It is in good nick but we want to improve it.”

Dug-outs and club rooms also need to be improved and further down the line, they hope to build a ball wall for practice.

“This is our one big chance for a major fund-raiser and to make sure the future is set up for the next generations,” remarked Ms Ambrose, adding that a round of mini fundraisers have been very well supported. These included a general quiz, a musical quiz, a raffle and a flag day

“We are thrilled with the response to Lip Sync,” she continued. And expectation is growing about what act each team will come up with. So far, she said, just one team has coined a name for itself: the Rockaderries, who competed in the Ardagh Lip Sync Battle earlier this winter.

“But the element of surprise will be there,” Ms Ambrose promised. For the first few weeks of rehearsals, the participants will work with Lip Sync choreographers on an all-in opening act before working one-on-one on their own team act.

The result of all this work will be a night of uproarious and novel entertainment in the Charleville Park Hotel on Saturday, April 24 when comedian Alan Shortt will be MC.