Fat Chancers: Karl Spain and Bernard O'Shea to bare all for comedy

LIMERICK comedian Karl Spain has teamed up with Bernard O’Shea for a double dose of laughs on their first ever joint tour, Fat Chancers.

The duo will play two dates in Dolan’s on January 26 and 27, And, not just keen to have fans rolling the aisles, the funnymen have thrown down the gauntlet to see who is the biggest loser – in weight that is – after challenging each other to a slimming contest over the tour.

Expect plenty of references to fasting, snacking and even colonic irrigation.

Karl Spain said, tongue stuck firmly in cheek, “Don’t expect massive weight loss or body transformations or Bernard being funny.”

Expect plenty of banter as the duo both share the stage, as well as perform their own routines.

See www.dolans.ie for more details.