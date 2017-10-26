County Limerick gets set for some 'spooky' fun this Halloween

COUNTY Limerick will become a haven for spooky business next week, as a number of villages will host events to celebrate the scary season.

The town of Bruff will come alive with the undead, while Ballyhahill will host their annual Halloween event.

During the six nights from this Thursday, October 26 to October 31, the Old Convent Bruff will become a coven of ghouls and demons penetrating through the historical walls.

Screams and laughter will ring out from the convent, as brave patrons walk through the asylum.

In its third year, it has become one of the biggest scare attractions in Munster with people travelling from all over the country to experience the thrills and scares, as they walk through the old former boarding school.

The dormitory and school rooms will be turned into a terrifying maze where creepy characters await to surprise the unsuspecting patrons. You have to be 13 years and upwards to gain access and bring a friend for support.

Bruff features one of the scariest events to celebrate this spooky season.

Meanwhile Ballyhahill Development Association is once again organising their annual Spooktacular adventure that will take place on Monday October 30 from 6pm.

A spectacular outdoors Halloween walk for all the family filled with a scary haunting trail that kicks off outside the Primary School in Ballyhahill.

On this spooktacular adventure you will be greeted by friendly witches (and not so friendly), mysterious creatures, ghouls and spooky ghosts.

Afterwards in the community hall, children can meet the friendly witch with her magic eye who will regale you with some terrifying tales of Halloween and there will be light refreshments for the adults.

So why not get into the spirit of Halloween and head to the village of Ballyhahill where a fun filled evening of entertainment is guaranteed. Children must be accompanied by an adult: Admission €5 - Families €10.

Curraghchase forest will hold a Halloween spooktacular this Sunday October 29.

You will have access to this old historic forest to witness first hand who or what haunts the woods at night, and while the team will provide you with knowledgeable guides to help you through the 1.4KM trail they cannot protect you from what you may encounter, as you go deep into the forest.

Tickets are selling at €20. They can be purchased from www.kilcornan.com/spooktacular.