No joke: Expect scary clowns on terrifying trail in Limerick village

IF YOU stroll down by the Shannon in Castleconnell on Sunday evening then be warned as there will be zombies, chainsaw wielding maniacs and scary clowns wandering around!

The Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier (ACM) committee are hosting their third Fright Fest featuring the scary trail, pumpkin carving and scarecrow competitions.

On Saturday from 7pm to 9pm their newly acquired Shannon Inn will house the best scarecrow, and Castleconnell Tidy Towns organised pumpkin design events. Then on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm, the scary trail commences near the children’s playground and leads down to the river.

Breda Casey, ACM chairperson, said this is their third year of organising Halloween themed events.

“We started off with the scary lane across from the ACM where businesses and residents were very kind to allow us use their facilities. Last year, we moved it behind the Castle Oaks down by the river. It was a great success.

“We decided to have it again this year and what is different is we were awarded a council arts grant of €2,000. That enables us to put a lot more into it. It is supported very well by the community. Along with the ACM committee we have great help from Colm Martin, Barbara Hartigan and her family, and Gearoid Hayes and his group of friends,” said Breda, who thanked the Castle Oaks for use of their property, active social group and members of the community for their help as stewards.

“It’s a great family evening, and anything that brings everyone together is great,” said Breda.

The scary trail is broken into sections and each group picks their own theme. Deirdre McMahon, manager of the ACM Centre, said the boys and girls in ACM kidz afterschool have picked a funderland and scary clown theme.

“The children can’t wait. It is a collaborative effort. Everybody contributes something – the children, adults, management committee, staff, everybody plays their part,” said Deirdre. While she doesn’t want to give too much away she confirms there will be zombies and chainsaw wielding maniacs!

“It is not going to be totally scary. To say there are going to be moments of wonder as well is an understatement. It is going to be amazing. All day Sunday is spent setting up the props and getting the costumes organised. All we need is for it to stay dry!” said Deirdre.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.