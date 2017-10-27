Spooktacular line-up of family events at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park

NEW features have been added to the spookingly popular annual Halloween programme at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park this Bank Holiday Monday.

A special programme of chilling events with hair-raising surprises await for all the family.

New elements have been added to the programme – including a chilling séance led by a master of the dark arts, Steve Spade.

In addition, there will be a children’s stage show with stories and a sing-along to enjoy while they have their faces painted.

Back by popular demand is the Halloween Spook Train ride and Hallow Scare Haunted House where ghosts and goblins will appear when you least expect it.

Visitors will get an opportunity to come face to face with a ghastly talking head, and can dare to look upon Dracula, lying in a deep slumber.

There will be traditional Halloween games such as snap apple and coin bobbing, as well as Captain Jack’s Spooktacular Show, a mix of Halloween songs and a disco with a laser lights display.

An annual favourite returns in the form of the “Thrill the World” Thriller tribute, a performance of Michael Jackson’s legendary dance routine follows each Captain Jack show.

Konor the Clown will entertain visitors as they make their way in to the Folk park, while Hocus Pocus witches casting their spells on unsuspecting little children.

There will be prizes for the ghastliest girls and boys, and of course a special something on offer for the most ghoulish adult or family costumes too.

The Halloween Activity Camp offers children aged seven and over the chance to share scares between 10am and 3pm on November 1, 2 and 3. Featuring a ghost tour of Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, scary fairy doors, animal husbandry, Halloween cookie baking and much more! A three-day camp costs €75. For full details, including booking, see shannonheritage.com or call 061-360788