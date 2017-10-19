The Stranglers and Therapy? for Big Top show in Limerick

THE Stranglers will play a Big Top show in the Milk Market in 2018, it has been announced.

The UK act will play along with seminal Irish band Therapy? in support as special guests on Friday, March 2 next year, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10am.

The Stranglers, boasting a vast catalogue of material in their arsenal, say they will present their “Definitive” collection to coincide with the planned re-release of their first seven albums.

Expect pounding rhythms, soaring melodies, quirky humour and thrillingly daring musicianship.

See www.dolans.ie for more information and to buy tickets.