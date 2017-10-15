Tommy Fleming set to bring the house down at St Flannan’s Cathedral

TOMMY Fleming will give a lesson in singing and performance when he plays in Killaloe with monies going to two national schools.

On Thursday, December 7, the singer will fill the beautiful St Flannan’s Cathedral with the sound of music. The organising committee have been working busily behind the scenes in preparation for this much anticipated concert.

Co-ordinator of the event, Maria Welford said: ‘It has always been a dream of mine to bring Tommy Fleming to the town of Killaloe and now we are doing just that.”

As well as offering a great night of entertainment, the concert will be raising much needed funds for the two local national schools. A percentage of ticket sales and raffle proceeds will be divided between the girls convent national school and boys national school. These funds will be put towards essential resources for all children to access in both schools.

“A Tommy Fleming concert is a musical experience not to be missed with one song more haunting than the other. He has a universal appeal to all ages and backgrounds with a fan base that is growing stronger worldwide year by year.

“Tommy turns each song into his own with his own unique and powerful style that touches emotions in you that only music can reach. Tommy is famous for his own arrangement of Danny Boy, Isle of Innisfree and Hard Times.

“Be part of this wonderful experience and purchase tickets for a night, which promises to be a truly memorable and enjoyable one!” said Maria.

Tickets are available for Tommy Fleming’s Killaloe concert on Thursday, December 7 from both schools, Therese’s Hair Salon, Bridge Street or by contacting 087 9758225.