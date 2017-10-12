Damien Dempsey gears up for chat and performance at Limerick's I.NY

Damien Dempsey plays and chats at Dolan’s for I.NY

Damien Dempsey plays and chats at Dolan’s for I.NY

THE I.NY festival continues apace in Limerick this week with a wealth of shows taking place, including Damien Dempsey’s return to his favoured city stomping ground of Dolan's.

Damo appears in conversation and performance with Chris Byrne, formerly of hip-hop collective Black 47, at Dolan’s Warehouse on Sunday (doors 8pm, tickets €25) as part of the festival, which celebrates Irish links with New York and continues until October 15.

Qool DJ Marv appears again at Tuscany at the Granary on Thursday night - and again with the club night Mother on Friday night - while Nile St James plays the same venue on Saturday night.

For more information see www.dolans.ie or www.thisisiny.com.