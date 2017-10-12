Damien Dempsey gears up for chat and performance at Limerick's I.NY

THE I.NY festival continues apace in Limerick this week with a wealth of shows taking place, including Damien Dempsey’s return to his favoured city stomping ground of Dolan's.

Damo appears in conversation and performance with Chris Byrne, formerly of hip-hop collective Black 47, at Dolan’s Warehouse on Sunday (doors 8pm, tickets €25) as part of the festival, which celebrates Irish links with New York and continues until October 15.

Qool DJ Marv appears again at Tuscany at the Granary on Thursday night - and again with the club night Mother on Friday night - while Nile St James plays the same venue on Saturday night.

For more information see www.dolans.ie or www.thisisiny.com.