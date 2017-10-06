Limerick Gospel Festival to showcase carnival of music and food

A FESTIVAL of music and food is set to take over Limerick's Milk Market this Sunday, October 8.

The atmospheric city centre market will see the Unity Gospel Choir present the Gospel Festival fundraiser which kicks off at 11am.

“We will have gospel singing, flash mobs, Artisan baked goods sale and a gospel workshop,” said a spokeperson for the gospel choir.

The workshop includes a wedding fair where every potential bride and groom is invited to come along to see what the gospel choir has to offer.

Festival attendees can purchase a ticket for €10 to potentially win a full wedding cermony.

UGCL is a community choir founded and directed by community musician Gretta McCormack O’Shea.

“We serve our community to the fullest of our ability. We are committed to spreading joy, warmth and community spirit” she said.

Tickets are available from choir members or the UGCL office. Call 086-1003250 for more information.