Light Moves: Cutting edge screendance at film and media festival in Limerick

AN exciting line-up of international artists have been assembled for the fourth annual Light Moves Festival of Screendance to take place in Limerick.

From November 2-5, the international festival will showcase a diversity of dance, film and media showcases by a variety of artists worldwide.

Highlights will include works by Dutch artist Aernout Mik, Harun Farocki from Czech Republic, USA’s Cindy Sherman, and Irish artist Amanda Coogan.

Festival curators Mary Wycherley and Jurgen Simpson said: “Screendance’s capacity to connect seems increasingly significant. It is an opportunity to reconsider the communicative qualities of movement and body and their relevance in a world increasingly shaped by screens and technology.”

Details of the 2017 programme were anounced at Dance Limerick recently by the two curators, who were joined by Matt Packer, director of Eva International.

The festival will take place at a number of venues, including Dance Limerick at St John’s Square, St John’s Church, Belltable, Limerick City Gallery of Art and UL.

For more, see www.lightmoves.ie.