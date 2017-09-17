The Fureys, films, and food fair add flavour to Hospital arts fest

A PLETHORA of special events are taking place in the town of Hospital including documentary screenings, painting exhibitions, comedy evenings and youth performances, as part of the local arts festival.

Organisers of the community-driven festival which opened this Wednesday say they expect the jam-packed programme to attract more than 5,000 cultural enthusiasts to the East Limerick town.

A spokesperson for the four-day event said that the inclusiveness of the festival, which runs until Sunday, helps make the town “a vibrant place to live and work in”.

The library will come into play this Sunday for a fancy dress and closing lantern parade.

This year along with lantern balloons there will be lanterns proper as it was on the first year and it is hoped the weather will be kind regarding the launch.

Those in attendance are asked to listen to all safety instructions issued on the night. Balloons will be available at a nominal price at Youthreach before the parade.

Sheila Deegan, who is the local coordinator of Creative Ireland, said that the national initiative has been activated to “deepen existing programmes” in Limerick. Hospital Arts Festival is joined by 28 other city and county projects, under the Creative Ireland radar this year.

Ms Deegan said that Hospital is a “small town with big ambition”.

“The community is empowered to put on the events, respond to the creative practitioners who are there, and the opportunity to bring in new talent.”