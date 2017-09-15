Cultural cross-section at Limerick's annual jazz showcase

SOME of the top performers in the contemporary jazz scene will enter the spotlight at the sixth annual Limerick Jazz Festival later this month.

At the launch of the line-up of the festival at Dolan’s Upstairs this Monday evening, organisers expressed delight with the diversity and standard of music that will be entertaining the masses, from September 21 to September 24.

Notable headliners include hip-hop saxophonist Soweto Kinch and his trio; the funk-blues James Taylor Quartet; the renowned Booka Brass; and festival regulars the Dublin City Jazz Orchestra.

Launching the festival, Mayor Cllr Sean Lynch said that the Limerick Jazz Society’s “dedication is paying off handsomely.

“The festival is successful so far and its growing stature is a testament to the amazing work that you are doing. The depth and quality of the performers is testament to the festival committee and Limerick jazz,” he said, adding that this year’s line-up “has been programmed to suit all tastes”.

#LimerickJazzFestival2017 Check out this year's festival line-up and programme! Also, a big announcement from #LimerickJazz for this Nov 4th pic.twitter.com/C8bbdGU1F2 — LimerickJazzFestival (@LimerickJazz) September 5, 2017

Limerick Arts Officer, Sheila Deegan said the festival will coincide with Culture Night on September 22. Organiser John Daly said that the idea of this year’s festival is to attract a broader audience.

Limerick Jazz Society, at age 36, is the oldest jazz society in the country.