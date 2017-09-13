Limerick-based Kathleen Turner returns to Dolan's for a performance of autumnal soul

AFTER spending a year completing a PhD at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, well-known singer-songwriter Kathleen Turner is set to return to the stage at Dolan’s Upstairs this Friday - September 15.

Since releasing her debut EP, entitled Some Stories, in 2014, the Tyrone-born musician attracted notable attention from top music broadcasters across the country, namely Today FM’s Paul McLoone, Carl Corcoran on Blue in the Night on RTÉ Lyric FM, and Cherrie McIlwaine on Radio Ulster.

This time, she will serenade her audience with her sophomore EP, entitled The Lines Between Us, inspired by her life in Limerick. Ms Turner performs at 8.30pm at Dolan’s Upstairs.

Tickets are €10.