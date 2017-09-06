Limerick's theatre stalwart Liam O'Brien brings acclaimed US play to Dolan's Warehouse

ACCLAIMED Limerick actor Liam O’Brien is set to bring the “most challenging work” of his career to the stage this week, with Bottom Dog Theatre Company’s Irish premiere of Drinking in America.

The former Emmerdale star will deliver the renowned play, written by US playwright Eric Bogosian, at Dolan’s Warehouse for two dates, this Thursday and Friday evening.

O’Brien will perform 12 distinct different roles, from a grasping show-biz hustler; a latter-day Willy Loman on the road; a ghetto junkie; to a gyrating heavy-metal rock star.

He will be joined by musician Steve Ryan on stage. Tickets are €15.