Limerick community choir to launch charity CD at the Strand Hotel

A LIMERICK community choir will launch its first charity CD to mark International Suicide Prevention Day this Sunday.

The Zion vocal ensemble, established in 2015, is made up from vocalists across the city and county.

And at 7pm in the Strand Hotel this Sunday night, their debut CD will be made public.

It will include an original track created with the help of the University of Limerick’s World Academy of Music and Dance, and all proceeds from the album will be donated to the Limerick Suicide Watch charity.

This group provides patrols along the banks of the Shannon to provide support to people considering entering the water.

Choir director Davinia Dunne said: “We meet once a week, and have performed at weddings, funerals, charity and community events.”

The group teamed up with University of Limerick student Ciarán O’Cuinneagain as part of his MA in community music, and have written their first song called ‘Reclamation’.

The song celebrates singing as a powerful healing tool to express our emotions and the lyrics include: “Sing out your emotions, sing and make them real, life can be so so hard, acknowledge how you feel.”

Davinia says, “Singing expresses that which words cannot. We sing to show our emotions so that in times of joy it is uplifting while in times of sorrow, it can heal our pain. For most people in our choir singing has been a part of our lives for as long as we can remember and from a very early age, we are inclined to sing, even before we can speak.”

All are welcome to attend the launch this Sunday night, which is a free event.

For more information, telephone 086 8162906.

Alternatively, you can email zionchoirlimerick@gmail.com.