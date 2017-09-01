Limerick artist to headline her own show at Electric Picnic

WHEN you think of artists at Electric Picnic the first thing that comes to mind are musicians but Limerick’s Clare Hartigan is also creating special pieces with her hands and mind.

Last year, she displayed her artwork on giant boards. It was so successful that the Castleconnell woman has been invited back again for this weekend’s festival.

Clare is part of the artist in residence programme - Diverse Individual Visual Artist (DIVA).

Organisers say that in many ways, Electric Picnic is one large-scale collaborative art project - “a transient work of immersive and experiential escapism”.

“It attracts a wonderfully open audience, who are eager to absorb the world that has been created for their enjoyment. They are energetic, adventurous and curious people. They want to explore and experience, and they expect to be challenged.”

And Clare is up for the challenge.

“I have four artists this year who will be presenting their work as part of Electric Picnic DIVA 17. It is just wonderful as all the artists are paid well to install their work and they also get the opportunity to show their work to the 55,000 strong audience. I am very pleased to be able to be a part of offering this opportunity to up-and-coming artists,” said Clare.

Electric Picnic is indeed a picnic compared to what she has faced recently.

“With all the issues that are happening at the moment with grants and funding and a complicated application process it is nice to see a venue showing work that is purely based on the visual. You would nearly need to get funding to get professional help in order to apply for funding. It is a minefield.

“I just love the simplicity of what is happening at picnic. The work will either work and appeal to the public or it will be simply ignored… that comes down to the artist and their ability to connect. Two of last years DIVA artists will be returning to work on new projects as part of this year’s art trail,” said Clare.

She will also be showing her own paintings and adding to the Electric Picnic collection that is already on site.

“It is so much fun to see what artistic direction the festival is taking and respond to it. I find that people are starving for art that is relatable and the reaction is just fantastic when we get it right.

“It is such an exciting space to work in and the crew are just great,” said Clare.

So if you are heading to Laois be sure and check out the Limerick artist’s work.