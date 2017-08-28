Dance fans will be Ravenous for new show from Limerick's Step Up project

DANCE Limerick is gearing up to host a new show which takes its inspiration from 90s rave culture.

Ravenous, a performance as part of the Step Up Dance Project, opens in Dance Limerick on August 30 at 6pm.

Choreographed by the award winning UK choreographer Gary Clarke, the dance theatre show uses rave culture, derelict warehouses and industrial dark-lands that became a gathering community for youths and music by The Prodigy and Mogwai for a head first dive into a “hedonistic landscape of politics and partying”.

It is performed by Sarah Greene, Celina Jaffe, Niamh Kelly, Oran Leong and Bianca Paige Smith, all taking part in Step Up, an intensive programme for newly graduated dancers that aims to bridge the gap between dance education and professional contemporary dance practice.

Now into its seventh year, the programme is a partnership between the Arts Council, Dance Limerick, Dance Ireland and the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at UL.

Jenny Traynor, Director of Dance Limerick and Producer of Step Up, says of the project: “The participants of this year’s Step Up Dance programme come from a wide range of dance backgrounds.

“It is wonderful to give them the opportunity to develop their technical and performance skills under the direction of a world class choreographer such as Gary Clarke.

“Ravenous is an unmissable high energy show like nothing you’ve seen. It is a free event and all are welcome.”

Booking is essential, contact stepupdanceproject@gmail.com.