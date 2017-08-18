Call Back: Limerick Youth Theatre marks 20 years

LIMERICK Youth Theatre is celebrating 20 years in existence with a nostalgia-filled show, running in the Belltable this week.

This year’s summer show, Call Back, celebrates the very best of both past and present of LYT’s 20 year history. Past and current members of LYT will take audiences on a nostalgic journey through two decades of youth theatre making in show, which runs until Saturday.

Featuring new writing by Ella Daly and Maeve Stone, classic text directed by Marc Atkinson, original music composed by Ann Blake and Muireann Hogan, movement by Krystal O’Brien, design by Nick Bromfield, devised pieces by Aidan Crowe and Shane Whisker with Naomi O’Kelly directing an original verbatim piece; this show will be an immersive experience.

LYT Artistic Director, Angie Smalis said she felt it was “important to invite former members who are currently working in the profession to work with our current members to celebrate LYT’s twentieth birthday”.

