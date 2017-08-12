Soulful R&B debut single from Parteen's Nile St James is one to fall for 

PARTEEN soul-funk singer-songwriter Nile St James – Niall O’Halloran – will soon release his debut single Fell For You, and it has already been previewed on national airwaves.

The 24-year-old up-and-coming musician, who was a Voice of Ireland finalist in 2015, said that he is “ecstatic” about the bubbly release, whose ingredients comprises soul, funk and old-school R&B.

“It still hasn't kicked in that the song is out in the world now. It's been a long journey to get to this point, and it's only the beginning of everything,” he told the Leader this week.

He said that the musicians behind his band The Vibes — Mike Hogan, Martin Atkinson, Niamh Hinchy, Cein Daly, Tod Doyle — “really drew out the funk-soul side of everything and through working with them the material that set the foundation started to evolve and develop”.

Niall said that they are “tinkering away” at developing an EP and album, with a strong soul-funk route, but is open to new experiments.

“Our main aim is to give honest, raw and heartfelt performances that connect with listeners and as long as we stay true to that, we will be loving life.”

Nile St James’ debut single Fell For You is now available for pre-order on iTunes.