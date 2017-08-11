Limerick city hosts portal to modern jazz

THIS YEAR’s Limerick Jazz Festival will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a colourful cross-section of hip-hop, hard funk and blues — with the hope of attracting thousands to the city next month.

Last year’s festivities brought an entertaining assortment of traditional jazz, including Norma Winstone, Dublin City Jazz Orchestra, virtuoso guitarist David O’Rourke, and touches of Latin jazz.

And from September 22 to 24, the city centre will be a platform for some of the UK and Ireland’s most renowned contemporary artists, including Soweto Kinch, Booka Brass and the James Taylor Quartet.

Enthusiastic about another year of the successful festival, organiser John Daly said: “I feel we have a great cross section of artists and music, which will be very accessible to all. Our aim is to attract as many as possible to our festival and send them home talking about how great and varied the acts were.”

London-based Soweto Kinch will be the one to watch for at this September’s festivities, as he proves to be one of the most acclaimed modern jazz artists on the scene — extolled for his saxophone hip-hop influences.

There will also be a plethora of street performances and workshops for fellow jazz fanatics and those exploring the genre.

Limerick Jazz Society celebrates 36 years this year, which Mr Daly calls “an amazing achievement”. Their efforts have been rewarded as they have been nominated for Best Fesival at the Pure M awards, on August 24.

Up until this year, Limerick Jazz Festival largely relied on funding via the Arts Council, Limerick City and County Council and Fáilte Ireland. Now, Dublin-based firm Stellwagen Group has come on board to sponsor the popular festival for two years.

Mr Daly said that this extra support will “allow us to expand our horizons and make this festival even more special”.

The organiser thanked the local media for their support.