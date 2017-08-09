Prog-rock fusion at Limerick Kasbah

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

Prog-rock fusion at Limerick Kasbah

ombie Picnic will be joined by well-known Dubliners Megacone on August 19

TWO top Irish prog-rock bands will take to the Kasbah Social Club in the coming weeks. 

On Saturday, August 19, Limerick’s Zombie Picnic will be joined by well-known Dubliners Megacone at the intimate Dock Road venue. 

Zombie Picnic drummer Brendan Miller said of their support act: “They have everything we like in a band, face melting guitars and gut punching drums, so now it’s happening, we’re doing a bunch of shows with them and can’t wait for this”. 