Prog-rock fusion at Limerick Kasbah

TWO top Irish prog-rock bands will take to the Kasbah Social Club in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, August 19, Limerick’s Zombie Picnic will be joined by well-known Dubliners Megacone at the intimate Dock Road venue.

Zombie Picnic drummer Brendan Miller said of their support act: “They have everything we like in a band, face melting guitars and gut punching drums, so now it’s happening, we’re doing a bunch of shows with them and can’t wait for this”.