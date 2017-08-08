Acclaimed acoustic singer-song writer Gavin James set for King John's Castle invasion 

AN ARMY of music fans will storm King John’s Castle, as one of Ireland’s most acclaimed contemporary artists Gavin James takes to the medieval stage this Friday evening.

James’ first release, the EP Say Hello, was a huge internet hit in 2012 and the title track won the Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year, while 2014 saw the release of the live album Live at Whelan’s.

The sold-out show will feature guest Craig Gallagher, with doors opening on the night at 7pm.

Mick Dolan, of gig bookers Dolan’s, said of the singer songwriter: “Dolan’s are delighted to welcome Gavin back to Limerick in what will be one of the most talked about shows this year.”