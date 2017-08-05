Limerick's Issey set for national spotlight 

A YOUNG Adare actress will join the National Youth Theatre this month, alongside 15 other talented youths, to perform the classic science fiction play Rossum’s Universal Robots, by playwright Karel Capek.

Isolde ‘Issey’ Fenton, 19, has been a member of Limerick Youth Theatre since 2014. It was her involvement in youth theatre that encouraged her to study Drama and Theatre Studies at University College Cork, where she is a dedicated member of the Drama Society.

She has performed in many shows with LYT, including playing ‘Daniella’ in After The Flat and ‘Napoleon’ in George Orwell's Animal Farm. Issey is delighted to be involved with NYT and is proud to represent Limerick Youth Theatre on a national level.

Rehearsals began at the end of July, with a week of performances on the Peacock stage at the prestigious Abbey Theatre at the end of August.

Directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, “RUR. – Rossum’s Universal Robots” is a dystopian fantasy and a century old warning for the modern world. A factory mass-produces a global supply of humanoid robots, perfecting the formula over decades. As the robots take over every aspect of human labour and people become idle, a robot rebellion comes ever closer. The play argues the importance of universal human values in an age of technical progress.

The show kicks off on Monday August 21 and finishes on Saturday, August 26. Tickets range from €18 to €25.

The National Youth Theatre is an initiative of Youth Theatre Ireland, established in 1983.