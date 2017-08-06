Limerick's rising talent compact in diverse new album

THE TALENTED voices of Limerick’s rising talent have been pressed into a unique and exclusive album, as part of Music Generation’s songwriting programme this week.

Launched in 2014, the aim of the programme is to teach promising young local artists the skills and confidence to record their own creative project.

With funding from the Arts Council, Limerick and Clare ETB, the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and the Limerick Regeneration Social Intervention Fund, the Limerick Voices album reflects a “wide-ranging and individually oriented approach”.

From gentle acoustic reflections, radio-ready rock and hard-edged rap, the first volume of the project includes local artists Same D4ence; Laura Duff and David McMahon; Elenay; Aoife Donnellan; Aswell; A Weekend Away; Gill McNamara; Stephen Casey; and Mankyy and Jonen Dekay.

Music Generation Limerick City coordinator, Boris Hunka said that this album is the “capstone on the project”.

“Right from the early teens to the late teens, they are all learning the skills doing it and then getting it released. The next stage will be for them to be releasing their own albums without our support. This will show a great progression route for the young kids, and they can see where it leads.

“They started off in terms of songwriting and creating the music, and it is all very non-directive, so it’s all about working with them to follow their lead, and it is giving them the skills and confidence. Then, thanks to funding, we could pay for the mixing, mastering and the actual distribution side of things.”

Music Generation has been working the rising stars since 2013, and Mr Hunka has said that a Volume 2 is already in the pipeline.

“The message is: we are here, there are sessions on a Saturday and after school. It’s about approaching music education which resonates with teenagers, and the doors are open for anyone who wants to get involved,” he added.

Welcoming the finished initiative, Limerick arts officer Sheila Deegan said: “Everybody loves a legacy. And what is important about a legacy is what exists beyond your input. All of us, at one stage, learned music and were given the opportunity but Music Generation is more like a gift. Because for the young people, not only were the given the opportunity to share their ideas and gain professional opportunities within the system, they also made friends.”

Deputy Jan O’Sullivan, who attended the launch, described Music Generation as a “great scheme”.

Volume One of Limerick Voices can be downloaded or streamed via Spotify.