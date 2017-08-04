Limerick Elvis' Burning Love for Tidy Towns

IT WILL be Viva Caherconlish instead of Vegas this Friday night, August 4 when the village’s very own Elvis, aka Timmy Ryan, is performing a very special hometown gig.

Held in Mulcahy’s new Groody Hall, all funds will go to Caherconlish Tidy Towns who have been doing sterling work. It starts at 9.30pm, tickets €5.

Caherconlish born and bred Timmy, aged 53, is an award winning Elvis Presley tribute act. He has been a fan of the music legend since he was a boy and has been putting on his Blue Suede Shoes and entertaining crowds for almost 20 years.

After winning first prize at the biggest Elvis festival in Wales his family and friends threw a surprise party for him in Mulcahy’s last year.

If you can’t make this Friday night Timmy is headlining an Elvis 40th anniversary remembrance concert in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow on Saturday August 19.