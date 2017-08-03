Shardborne among the acts lining up to mark 10 years of gigs by Bad Reputation at Dolan's this Sunday night

Bad Reputation Ireland mark 10 years of organising gloriously heavy shows with a beast of a gig this Sunday.

Limerick prog-metal band Shardborne are on a bill bursting with metal acts, all playing in Dolan’s Warehouse this August Bank Holiday weekend (doors 6.30pm, tickets €10).

Also featuring are Seven Sisters - an exclusive Irish date for the UK metallers - Mourning Beloveth, Snowblind, Na Cruithne and Hedfuzy, with a heavy metal after-party to take place after the show, with DJs to be confirmed.

Looking ahead, Bad Reputation will be back in Dolan’s with Rabid B**** Of The North on August 18.

See www.dolans.ie for full details.