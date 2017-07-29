Summer Music on the Shannon flows back into Limerick

THE sweet sounds of summer music will return to Shannonside for a 24th straight year this Tuesday.

Summer Music on the Shannon kicks off on Tuesday night, August 1, from 8pm, with a free concert at the LIT Millennium Theatre.

The annual curtain raiser to the festival, headed by Canadian national, and Clare resident Bob Creech, will provide an opportunity for interested families, adults and children to hear performances by, and meet many of the musicians who have travelled for the festival.

Then over the following ten days, there will be concerts showcasing the best of Irish and international music across Limerick and Clare.

It all kicks off on Wednesday, August 2, with the festival’s opening night showcasing the ‘stars of today and tomorrow’ at the LIT Millennium Theatre.

One particular highlight of the first week of Summer Music takes place on the evening of Friday, August 4.

Here, the LIT Millennium Theatre will play host to an operatic version of the Hans Christian Anderson classic Eliza and the Swans.

Young people from across the city have been busy rehearsing for this performance, which kicks off at 8pm.

It will then switch to St Columba’s Church in Ennis for a performance on Wednesday, August 9 at 8pm.

Acclaimed Canadian conductor Bruce Dunn will call the shots.

Throughout the first week of Summer Music on the Shannon, ,there will be free lunchtime performances.

On Wednesday, August 2 at 1pm, the Hunt Museum will play host to an event, while King John’s Castle will do likewise on Friday, August 4.

Other evening concerts throughout the fortnight-long festival will take place in Kilkee and Quilty.

Tickets for all events may be purchased online at www.litmt.ticketsolve.com, or at the door prior to each concert.

While lunchtime events are free, evening performances attract a charge of €10 or €8 for concessions.

More information at 061-293431.