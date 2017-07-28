Limerick City Gallery of Art to host Elizabeth Magill's first Irish show in 10 years

HIGH-profile artist Elizabeth Magill is stage her first major Irish exhibition in 10 years at Limerick City Gallery of Art, it has been announced.

Magill, one of her generation’s leading painters, will present a body of new work at the city gallery from September 9.

LCGA said it was “delighted” to host the Canadian born artist, who grew up in Northern Ireland and is now based in London, and her show, Headland, which will run until October 22.

Magill came to the attention of the art world in the early 90s with a major exhibition at the Arnolfini, Bristol, followed by prestigious group shows at Serpentine Gallery, London, Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin and the British Art Show.

She has been the recipient of many significant awards and prizes over her 30 year career and LCGA said it initiated this exhibition to “present a new body of work to a younger audience who may not be familiar with her work and for an established audience to have the opportunity to view new and recent work”.

Magill explains that “although my work refers to landscape it is more like an exterior view, an attempt to create a setting or space to place things a kind of deposit of thoughts and observations within the framework of a personal and painting practice”.

