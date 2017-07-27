Iceland's JFDR to play a show at the Kasbah Social Club in Limerick

ICELAND’S JFDR comes highly recommended by Björk and plays the Kasbah Social Club in Limerick this weekend.

JFDR, the latest project from Jófríður Ákadótti, who previously came to prominence with band Samaris, of which Björk says she was “obsessed”, plays the Dolan’s venue on Saturday night.

JFDR is billed as a “blend of cyclical guitar parts, soft minimal soundscapes, and poetic wonderings of a journey that ends where it began” that draws from lassical, folk, and electronic backgrounds.

Support on the night comes from DIE DJ Olivia Chau.

Meanwhile, booker Seoda Shows has also announced details this week of a DJ set by Fay Milton of Savages. That gig takes place on September 16, with tickets on sale this Friday at 9am from Dolans.ie.