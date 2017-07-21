Limerick-based Irish Chamber Orchestra unveil autumn winter season

THE Irish Chamber Orchestra has announced details of its autumn winter season.

The UL-based orchestra’s season begins on September 9 at the Lim with an operatic collaboration of Benjamin Britten’s Owen Wingrave, a co-production with Opera Collective Ireland in association with the Académie de l'Opéra national de Paris, conducted by Stephen Barlow.

Then, at the UCH on September 29, Hungarian maestro Gábor Tákacs Nagy conducts World Premiere, featuring a new work by Cork-born composer Sam Perkin written for another Corkonian, percussionist Alex Petcu.

The ICO is on the road in October, before returning to the UCH on November 15 with Mostly Mendelssohn and principal conductor Jorg Widmann and his sister, violinist Carolin Widmann.

See www.irishchamberorchestra.com for more.