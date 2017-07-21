Tom Jones and Culture Club for Punchestown music festival

PUNCHESTOWN is gearing up to host a huge music festival, with Tom Jones among the headliners.

The Punchestown Music Festival returns again this year and takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, offering music fans the “chance to relive the magic this summer”, with Culture Club the other headliner at the two day event.

Also performing across the weekend are Shane Filan, Bonnie Tyler, Deacon Blue, Dr Hook, Village People, Roland Gift from Fine Young Cannibals, Smash Hits, ABC, Smokie, All Saints and Boney M.

The Punchestown festival also introduces the Bump Roller Disco - bringing together a massive love for music and rollerskating and featuring dazzling lights, a wooden floor with sound system - and, crucially, it is 100% weatherproof.

Public camping is not permitted onsite but there is a limited number of pre-pitched tents and boutique accommodation available, which must be purchased in advance.

For more see www.mcd.ie or www.ticketmaster.ie.