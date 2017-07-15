Summer fusion of styles a 'unique opportunity' at Dance Limerick

DANCE Limerick is gearing up to host a dance fusion event billed as an “intensive two-weeks of exciting dance styles”.

Led by Dublin Youth Dance Company’s Justine Doswell, a freelance contemporary dancer, dance teacher, actress and model, and Limerick-based choreographer and streetdancer Tobi Omoteso, the youth dance project runs over two weeks in August, culminating in a performance for Culture Night in September.

Daily sessions will run from August 8-18, with a rehearsal day on September 17 ahead of the September 22 performance.

The opportunity is open to all, with no requirement of previous dance experience, Dance Limerick outlined, noting that it was a “unique and inspirational opportunity for young people aged 13+ to experience an intensive two-weeks of exciting dance styles.

“The participants will work in a fun, creative and supportive environment and learn basic technique and movement vocabulary, as well as developing physical strength, co-ordination and confidence,” said a spokesperson.

“The energetic and lively daily sessions will focus on a dynamic fusion of contemporary dance, that combines many elements of different dance genres, in partnership with urban culture’s latest street and hip-hop techniques.”

Under the guidance of the facilitators, the project will take inspiration from the city’s streets, “emphasise playfulness and drifting around urban environments and how they make us feel and behave, connect or disconnect with our physical, social and emotional environments,” added the spokesperson.

In celebration, the work created during the project will be performed publicly on Culture Night.

See www.dancelimerick.ie for more.