Taking Culture Night to heart across Limerick

LIMERICK'S local authority has received a funding boost to help stage Culture Night 2017 this September.

Limerick City and County Council will receive €15,000 in government funding - an increase on last year for the national event, which sees cultural institutions throw open their doors for free and at later than usual times.

Last year Limerick hosted 118 events in 76 locations across the city and county enthralling an audience of 18,500 people.

The council said Culture Night is always great fun and “offers a great opportunity for us as a region to showcase the wealth of unique culture that Limerick has to offer”.

Josephine Cotter Coughlan, director of culture and the arts with the council, said it was a great opportunity for all the citizens of Limerick to experience some of the many cultural activities taking place across the city and county, some perhaps for the first time”.

Arts officer Sheila Deegan said that “local groups and organisations have really taken the spirit and aim of Culture Night under their wing”.

New mayor Cllr Stephen Keary said Culture Night was “an ideal opportunity for groups to showcase their work and I’m calling on all organisations to engage with Limerick Arts Office in making Culture Night 2017 in Limerick the best ever”.

Those interested in registering their event in the council’s brochure must do so before the closing date is this Friday, July 14, at 5pm. All events must be free of charge. See www.culturenight.ie for more details on all events taking place.