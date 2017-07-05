Summer music festival flows back into Limerick

A SUMMER classical music festival is back for a 24th season next month.

Co-ordinated by Quilty man Bob Creech, Summer Music on the Shannon (SMS) will flow back into Limerick in the first fortnight of August.

The organisers of SMS have teamed up with Corpus Christi School in Moyross to stage a production of Eliza and the Swans, which will be the centrepiece of the week-long festival, which has satellite events on the Clare coast.

Eliza and the Swans, which was commissioned by London’s world-renowned W11 Opera Co and based on Hans Christian Anderson’s magical fairytale, will take place at the LIT’s Millennium Theatre from Friday, August 4.

There will also be performances in Ennis and Kilkee.

Children’s opera classes and rehearsals will get under way from Monday, July 17.

As well as the opera performances, there will also be instrumental classes and rehearsals in the Limerick Institute of Technology itself.

In addition, there will be a free admission ‘Meet the Musicians’ event at 8pm on the opening night of the festival, Monday, July 31.

The SMS festival will conclude with a grand finale performance bringing together all the featured artists on Saturday, August 12 in the Millennium Theatre.

A number of other free concerts will also take place in the Hunt Museum and King John’s Castle over lunch.

While rehearsals for Eliza and the Swans will take place at Corpus Christi, children from across Limerick are welcome. For more information, telephone 061-375371.

The full rundown of events will be revealed at the launch of the Summer Music on the Shannon festival, which will take place at the Millennium Theatre this Thursday evening.

All are welcome to attend.