Askeaton to become an 'interactive gallery' as part of festival

THE TWELFTH Askeaton Contemporary Arts Festival, which sees the town become an interactive gallery, is about to begin.

With a schedule of events from Friday, July 7 until Saturday, July 15, the annual ‘Welcome to the Neighbourhood’ festival will be free and open to all.

“We are looking forward to it greatly. It’s really grown and taken on legs of its own and is now an integral part of the community of Askeaton and also in the region,” explained Michele Horrigan.

“We are expanding a little bit more now, and we are taking in writers like Kevin Barry, who is quite well-known and is one of our own here in Limerick as well,” she added.

The opening event will see Matt Packer, director of EVA International, leading a tour of Askeaton with artist Sean Lynch, where they will encounter key artworks along the way. The festival will finish with the annual open day.

“Our audience grows and grows and it always surprises me every year. We don’t have an arts centre or a gallery, so all of the work happens on the street, or empty shop units, people give us spaces. Because of that, it’s a different experience, both for those living locally and people coming in from outside to have a look,” said Michele.

For further information see www.askeatonarts.com.