'Hup' along to Kilfinane for music, song and dance

THE dust hasn't even settled in Kilfinane following a mighty Fleadh Cheoil weekend but preparations are already underway for this year’s Hup na Houra.

The popular traditional music, song and dance show, which was first staged in the summer of 2016 to sell-out audiences, will run every Monday and Tuesday night in July starting on July 10.

“This year’s show was launched during the Fleadh Cheoil to a capacity crowd,” explained Kate Parkinson who is publicising the event.

No doubt the charm of the setting in the beautifully restored church of Ireland will add greatly to the experience of being entertained by both professional musicians and outstanding local singers and dancers thanks to the haunting airs that reverberate within its atmospheric walls.

The line-up for this year is similar to that of last year with Liam Flanagan on fiddle, Derek Hickey on accordion, Caoimhin O’ Fearghail on flute, guitar and uilleann pipes and renowned singer Deirdre Scanlan. Dancers Ciara Flanagan, Rachel Lynch and Michael Fogarty will return to mesmerise audiences with their dance routine and footwork which has to be seen to be believed. Young and not so young dancers will give dance performances which will include sean-nos dancing, brush dancing, step dancing and set dancing.

The show is run by the local Comhaltas branch which was formed in 2015 and young musicians and dancers from the branch are also afforded the opportunity to perform. Any profits from the show go to the branch to increase and expand the bank of instruments available to pupils.

Hup na Houra which has been thoroughly embraced by the local communityin Kilfinane is an opportunity for people to celebrate the history and life of the local area through music, song and dance.

Early booking is recommended. Tickets are now available to book on 087 4548501 or email hupnahoura@gmail.com.

Tickets cost €15. Concession €10. This includes refreshments and local artisan produce.