Hermitage Green go west to Broadford for marquee gig

THEY have played in some of the world’s biggest capitals in London and New York. They have brought their music to Canada, to France, to Scotland, to Saudi Arabia and to Australia.

Now, one of Limerick’s finest musical exports, Hermitage Green, have confirmed a live gig in Broadford on Friday, July 21.

It is a first for the West Limerick community, one of the organisers, Karen Sykes admitted when tickets went on sale at just €25.

“It is all happening in a huge marquee,” she added.

Organisers are hoping for a capacity audience of about 800 and a bar licence has been organised. The warm-up act on the night will be The Shambolics.

The Broadford gig is one of a list of gigs that Hermitage Green will play this summer, one which kicked off with a huge gig at King John’s Castle during RiverFest and will end in the Olympia Theatre in September.

The five-man band from Limerick play a very unique blend of acoustic folk-rock and came together as a band in 2010 as a result of a spontaneous jam session among friends. They quickly built up a large following through social media and a busy round of gigs and debut EP 'The Gathering' reached number 1 in the Irish iTunes charts in September 2012.

A world tour followed and in 2013, the band self-released a Live at Whelan’s album. In 2015, they signed to Sony Music Ireland and released two singles ‘Jenny’ and ‘Quicksand’ which were hugely successful. Their first studio album Save Your Soul was released last year.

Their instruments include the bodhrán, djembe, rhythm guitar and banjo and their sets feature a blend of bluegrass and trad, with fast-paced African percussion and four-part vocal harmony.

The Hermitage Green gig is being organised as part of a weekend of events to raise money for the ongoing running of the Broadford Community Creche.

The creche, which employs up to 20 people on a full or part-time basis, caters for over 120 children in different programmes.

A monster soap box derby will take place the day after the gig on Saturday, July 22 and will also include a Family Fun Day.

The annual Broadford Horse and Pony Races will take place on Sunday, July 23, with the first race starting at 1.30pm.