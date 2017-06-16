Tiger's Eye: Limerick theatre collective present Wilde's classic play

TIGER’S Eye, Limerick’s newest - and youngest - theatre collective is gearing up to present a take on an Oscar Wilde classic masterpiece this weekend.

The fledgling theatre company takes on The Importance of Being Earnest in the delightful surroundings of the drawing room of No. 1 Pery Square Hotel on Sunday and Monday - June 18 and 19 - and Saturday, June 25 at 7pm.

Produced with the assistance of The Gaff, Earnest is the second production from Tiger’s Eye after presenting Play on Words at the Smock Alley Scene and Heard festival.

Directed by Shane Hickey-O’Mara, Earnest features a cast of eight.

Capacity is limited - email tigerseyetheatrelimerick@gmail.com.