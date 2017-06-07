Maroon 5's Mickey Madden to take part in Narrative 4 event in Limerick

AMERICAN musician Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 fame will take part in an event for Narrative 4 in Limerick.

The global arts-education organisation, which has a base in Limerick city, is to host a Night of Music and Literature at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance in UL in June.

Madden, plus Colm Mac Con Iomaire – violinist with The Frames – Leah Siegel and David Gungor will join literary luminaries Colum McCann, Christine Dwyer Hickey, Assaf Gavron, Ruth Gilligan, Ishmael Beah and Rob Spillman for an evening of stories and song highlighting Narrative 4, which was co-founded by McCann and Lisa Consiglio.

The night, which is part of Narrative 4’s sixth annual global summit, will be moderated by former Esquire fiction editor Tyler Cabot, along with classical violinist, Greg Khalil.

The organisation promotes social change through storytelling and is backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Star Wars director JJ Abrams – among many others. It took over the former library building at 58 O’Connell Street as its first global headquarters, and it has seen an extensive refurbishment.

Ms Consiglio said: “Narrative 4 is based on the simple idea that by knowing the story of another, we are able to better understand each other.

“We are especially honoured to have these superstars take the stage to not only share their art, but to be a part of the N4 family and share their ideas. They are inspirational models for our broader mission of encouraging students to turn empathy into action.”

“This is the second year we have chosen to hold our global summit in Ireland in order to highlight and celebrate the Limerick hub. Ireland has given birth to some of the world’s finest storytellers. As we move to support both global and local actions towards change, we are excited to strengthen our organisational mission in Ireland, especially in the incredible community of Limerick.”

The summit will take place from June 23 – 27 in UL. This year’s theme, Roadmaps for Action, is designed to assist participants, as individuals and a group, to focus on creating concrete action steps to make change across their communities and around the world, the group said.

“This is key to understanding the hopes, fears, experiences, beliefs, and world-views of others. It offers opportunities to recognise emotion in others and suggests that individuals refrain from judgment. We ask people to feel with and for others,” explained Colum McCann.

The Night of Music and Literature takes place on Sunday, June 25 from 7pm. Tickets costing €10 can be purchased online.