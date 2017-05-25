Full cast now assembled for Angela's Ashes The Musical

ACTOR Eoin Cannon has been cast to play the lead role of Frank McCourt in the musical adaptation of his life, which will premiere in Limerick this July.

The show, Angela’s Ashes The Musical, under acclaimed producer Pat Moylan will make its debut in Limerick before moving on to Dublin and Belfast.

There are also expectations that, depending on its commercial success in Ireland, it may be destined for the West End and Broadway, particularly given the American love affair with the wider McCourt family.

The role of Frank will be played by Eoin Cannon, whose career has included appearances at the Palace Theatre in London, alongside Michael Crawford and Michael Ball, as well as a number of musicals, while his TV work includes Fair City.

As earlier announced, West End star Jacinta Whyte will return home to take on the role of Angela.

The Dublin born actress has made her mark on the international stage performing in some of the biggest musicals of all time including, Les Miserables, Blood Brothers and Miss Saigon.

The main cast will also include Karen Ardiff as Mrs Finucane, Marty Maguire as Malachy, Bryan Burroughs as Quasimodo, Emmet Byrne as Malachy Jnr., Elaine Hearty as Nora, Amanda Minihan as Grandma, Shane McDaid as Billy Heffernan, David O’Meara as Uncle Pat, Mark O’Regan as Mr Griffin and Brigid Shine as Theresa Carmody.

The show has been directed by Thom Sutherland, with music and lyrics by Adam Howell, and a script by Paul Hurt, following the Pulitzer Prize winning memoir by McCourt, which has sold millions of copies. One of the biggest productions ever to be staged in the Lime Tree theatre, it is expected to be a sell-out success, with 11 performances from July 6 -15 before it moves to the Bord Gais Energy theatre in Dublin.

Ms Moylan, one of Ireland’s most successful theatre producers, has produced a string of hits on stage, including Stones in his Pockets, and I, Keano.

