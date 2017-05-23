Diarmuid Gavin to offer gardening tips at Lime Tree Theatre

BOTH seasoned and beginner gardening enthusiasts will have the rare chance to learn from the best in the business this week, as Diarmuid Gavin offers a glimpse into his life in landscaping at a Limerick event.

Fans of the celebrity gardener will be pleased to discover that he is kick-starting his national tour in Limerick’s Lime Tree Theatre this Thursday, and is set to spill the beans on his experiences at some of the most prestigious flower shows in the world.

An Evening with Diarmuid Gavin on May 25 will see the celebrated gardener present an evening of fun on all things beds, borders and the world of gardening.

“I am very excited to be launching the national tour in Limerick, a great city in a great county,” said Mr Gavin, who will also be revealing some mischievous antics at the Chelsea Flower Show and talking about the history of outdoor design.

Audiences will be treated to a wide range of gardening tips and advice, in the first of a national tour of shows for the landscaper to the rich and famous.