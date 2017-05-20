Over 2,000 entries in for Bring your limericks to Limerick competition

THIS year’s ‘Bring your Limericks to Limerick’ international poetry competition will expand into a three day festival of literature, arts and culture.

Running from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27, this year’s festival will be led by new director Lisa Gibbons and a new website has been launched.

“The hope is to make the competition an integral part of the cultural life of the city and further the aim of making the Limerick verse form synonymous with the city of Limerick,” said Ms Gibbons.

Now in its fourth year, since it was established as part of The Gathering celebrations in the University of Limerick, over 2,000 entries have been received for the competition since its inaugural event from all over Ireland and the world.

This year Dolan’s will host the final of the competition on Saturday, August 26. The first prize for the winning Limerick this year is €500.

Previous winners of the event include English performance poet Christine Robinson, Clare-based poet Knute Skinner, Killaloe writer Fiona Clark Echlin and last year Darragh Roche won with a Limerick about Brexit.

See www.facebook.com/limerickcompetition.