African culture takes centre stage in Limerick

Limerick’s annual celebration of all things African kicks off next Monday, May 22.

Titled Beyond Africa, the week-long Irish Aid supported and Limerick City and County Council led programme culminating with celebrations on 28th May - is now in its twelfth year and is a celebration of the wonderful fusion of African cultures that have merged into and become an integral part of Limerick.

Organisers of this year’s festivities are promising the biggest splash of African colour and conversation across Limerick yet and inviting one and all, African or otherwise, to join in a week long party as it gives voice to the new and welcoming Limerick.

Free events will take place throughout the week, which kicks off on Monday with an official opening by Mayor of Limerick Cllr. Kieran O’Hanlon at City Hall. Events include a seminar on Africa Day itself on May 25 in the Strand Hotel with world café style discussions.

The programme also embraces sport, with the Intercultural Soccerfest taking place on Wednesday May 24 and the Africa Soccer Cup taking place on Saturday May 27, while the week finishes up on Sunday May 28 with a variety show in Limerick Milk Market.

This free family fun event will see members of the public getting the opportunity to savour African cuisine, entertainment with African Drumming, Elikya, Limerick Gospel Choir and much more. For more see www.limerick.ie or www.africaday.ie​.